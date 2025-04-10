New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Husk Power has partnered with Olam Agri for a solar project in Nigeria, a statement said on Thursday.

Under the partnership, Husk will deploy a 1.3 MWp (megawatt peak) solar photovoltaic (PV) system, integrated with an 860 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS), at Olam Agri's rice operations in Rukubi, Nasarawa State, the companies said in a joint statement.

Husk will supply power to Olam Agri under a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

