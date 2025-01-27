New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Bank rose more than 2 per cent in early trade on Monday after the private sector lender reported a 15 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 11,792 crore for the quarter ended in December, helped by growth in core income.

The scrip of the company climbed 2.09 per cent to Rs 1,234.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, it advanced 2.03 per cent to Rs 1,234 per piece.

The markets were trading in a negative zone. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 694.95 points or 0.91 per cent to 75,495.51, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 227.55 points or 0.99 per cent to 22,864.65 in the morning trade.

The second-largest private sector lender earned a net profit of Rs 10,272 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 48,368 crore from Rs 42,792 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 41,300 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 36,695 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

