New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday reported nearly 7 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 71.20 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago.

The consolidated net profit was Rs 77.38 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

Also Read | IDBI Bank Privatisation: LIC To Recover Its Investment by Time of Sale.

Total income declined to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter from Rs 122.30 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)