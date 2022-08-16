Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Chandigarh-based IG Fresh Produce, a subsidiary of fresh fruit importer IG International, on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 100 crore in the next five years in Arunachal Pradesh for cultivation of kiwi and stone fruits.

The company has entered into an agreement with the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB) and the farmers of Namshu village in West Kameng district for this endeavour, which will be done in over 40 hectares of land, IG Fresh Produce said in a statement.

Under this agreement, IG Fresh Produce and APAMB will ensure cultivation, research and development and post-harvest activities in a phased manner.

"Arunachal Pradesh is a state which has the blessing of nature's bounty in abundance. We are planning to invest Rs 100 crore and are very confident of creating a natural lab for the cultivation, careful curation, research and development, and post-harvest treatment of the first-grade produce done in the orchid paradise of India," IG Fresh Produce President Gautam Jha said.

This is a very big investment, not only in terms of the financial value but also in the context of the trust shown towards the state and its farmers, Arunachal Pradesh agriculture minister Tage Taki said.

"The state government will provide everything the farmers and IG Fresh Produce need to grow the best and most delicious fruits in our country," he added.

