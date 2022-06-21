Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Fruits importer IG International on Tuesday said it has entered into a joint venture with Mumbai-based packaging company Esquire Corrugation to manufacture sustainable fresh produce carton packaging.

The JV, Esquire IG, targets to manufacture 500-1,000 tonnes of fresh produce packaging both for the domestic as well as global markets, IG International said in a statement.

"The only reason the fresh produce business presents itself as 'fresh and safe to consume' is because of the packaging feats that allow them to be as good as freshly picked produce.

"With IG Esquire, we are committed to revitalising the corrugated packaging business by integrating environmental sustainability across all of our processes and outputs," said Tarun Arora, Director, Single Family Office, IG International.

Esquire Corrugation Managing Director Sanjeev Kapoor said the world of corrugation is enhancing to the extent that considerations of carbon footprint and environmental impact are parallel in importance to price or quality.

"With a core focus on sustainability, remarkable quality and process innovation that ensures a flawlessly fresh product every time, Esquire IG will prove to be a game-changer for the corrugation and fresh produce packaging industry," he added.

