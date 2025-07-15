Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Research and Extension Association for Conservation Horticulture and Agro-Forestry (REACHA) and the Indian Army to launch a skill development centre in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Guided by our ESG+ framework, Paathya, we aim to skill 1,00,000 youth by 2030, empowering individuals with capabilities that support both employment and entrepreneurship.

"The skill centre in Uri reflects this purpose-led approach. By investing in human capital, especially in regions with emerging tourism potential, we are contributing to resilient communities and a more sustainable hospitality ecosystem," IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal said in a statement.

The skill centre will offer two specialised courses - Bakery and Fashion Designing (Weaving) - equipping youth with employable skills and entrepreneurial capabilities, thereby enabling sustainable livelihoods.

IHCL and REACHA have previously collaborated to run hospitality skill centres in Kupwara and Buniyar in Baramulla district.

With the addition of the skill development centre in Uri, the initiative aims to train approximately 550 youth across Jammu and Kashmir by 2026.

