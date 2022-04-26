New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) IIFL Securities on Tuesday reported a three per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 79.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 77.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, IIFL Securities said in a statement.

Also Read | Instagram Introduces Enhanced Tags on Reels for Creators.

The company's total income rose by 41 per cent to Rs 362 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 256.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company clocked a PAT of Rs 306 crore, up 38 per cent from the preceding fiscal, and its total income stood at Rs 1,316.6 crore for FY22, an increase of 52 per cent from the past fiscal.

Also Read | Micromax In 2C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,499.

"All our business segments have performed exceptionally well during the year. Our investment banking segment has posted an all-time high revenue of Rs 150 crore for the full year. We have made significant investment in technology and added manpower during the year. Our customer acquisition has been robust and we expect the same to continue," the company's managing director R Venkataraman said.

IIFL Securities along with its subsidiaries offers advisory and broking services, financial products distribution, institutional research and investment banking services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)