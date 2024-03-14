New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) on Thursday completed summer placements for the MBA (international business) 2023-25 batch with an average stipend of Rs 2.67 lakh.

Summer placement has witnessed participation from a large number of companies from diverse sectors and industries, the IIFT, which is under the commerce ministry, said in a statement.

"The placement cycle saw participation from 102 reputed recruiters across diverse domains and industries. In spite of testing times due to unfavourable market conditions, IIFT emerged victorious with an average stipend of Rs 2.67 lakh," it said.

Among the companies that visited the institute this year includes Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Wipro, Amazon, Apollo Tyres, Bayer, Cargill, DCM Shriram, Flipkart, L&T, Maersk, Shell, Tata Steel, TVS Motors and Vikram Solar.

Director of the institute, Satinder Bhatia said that this year bears testimony to the continued trust of the corporate sector in the talent pool that IIFT offers to them.

Rohit Mehtani, Head of the Corporate Relations and Placement Division at IIFT, said that the institute values the importance of building and sustaining long-lasting relationships with the trade and industry.

