New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Minister Narayan Rane on Monday said the India International Trade Fair provides an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs to showcase their products and create new avenues for growth and self reliance.

Inaugurating the National Small Industries Pavilion, the MSME minister said the Centre's favourable industrial policy and various schemes implemented by the ministry are helping the sector to realise its full potential.

Rane also took a round of the pavilion and met various MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) exhibitors.

"The fair will provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women, SC/ST and entrepreneurs from aspirational districts, to show-case their skill/products and create new opportunities for growth and attain self-reliance," an official statement said.

A total of 316 MSMEs are showcasing their products in about 20 sectors including Ayush, Ceramics, Chemical, Cosmetics, Electrical/ Electronics, Embroidery, Food, Footwear, Handicrafts, Handlooms, Home Decor, Honey, Jute, Leather, Metallurgy, Gem and Jewellery, Textiles, Toys, Wood etc.

This year, MSME Pavilion acknowledges the highest ever participation of Women led enterprises (71 per cent) along with the SC, ST entrepreneurs from various parts of the country.

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is being held from November 14-27.

