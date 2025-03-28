Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday said it busted a Pakistan-backed illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two operatives who were supplying weapons to associates of foreign-based gangsters Lakhbir Landa and Satta Naushera.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, has identified the arrested persons as Fateh Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Dhalla village in Tarn Taran.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

Police teams have also recovered five sophisticated pistols from their possession.

The DGP said that the team of counter-intelligence has received reliable input that accused Fateh Singh and Gurpreet Singh have established relations with a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Amar of Gharak in Pakistan, who is using drones to deliver the weapons and ammunition consignments from across the border.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

The input further revealed that Fateh and Gurpreet have recently retrieved a huge consignment of illegal arms and ammunition and are expected to deliver it near the government school of Eminence at Naraingarh in Amritsar, he said. Acting swiftly, police launched an operation and managed to arrest the accused.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that Amar along with his associates was working in connivance with gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa and Satta Naushera and supplying illegal weapons to their Indian associates with the help of drones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)