Jalna, Jul 27 (PTI) An illegal lottery racket being operated from a shop was busted and the man running it was arrested in Jalna on Tuesday, police said.

Inspector Aniruddh Nandedkar of Sadar Bazar police station said the raid was conducted in Tanga area and two computers, two printers and other materials were seized.

He identified the arrested accused as Vinod Yadav, a resident of Rahmangunj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)