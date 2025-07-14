New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) India has achieved 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 242.8 GW out of the total 484.8 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of its 2030 target, Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

This assumes significance in view of India's commitment at international fora to increased non-fossil fuel-based power generation in the country.

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy-based electricity generation by 2030.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendrmodi ji, a major climate commitment has been fulfilled. India's total installed power capacity now stands at 484.8 GW, with 242.8 GW coming from non-fossil fuel sources -- a powerful testament to our green progress. This is not just a milestone -- it's a giant stride towards a greener, cleaner Bharat by 2047," Joshi said on X.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

"Historic Green Leap for India! India achieves 50 per cent on non-fossil fuel capacity -- 5 years ahead of its 2030 target."

Achieving 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian, he stated, adding that Modi's leadership continues to drive Bharat's green transformation, paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)