New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) India's role as a massive consumer market and global builder economy makes it one of the fastest-growing and most strategically significant markets for Google Cloud, a top official has said.

Bikram Singh Bedi, VP and Country MD for Google Cloud, said India is a high-focus market for the firm.

"We view India as a market with two dimensions. The first dimension is about the scale at which we operate -- you don't find too many countries at this scale.

"There is a second dimension to India...as a builders economy -- India builds for the world, and at Google Cloud, we work very closely with a number of companies to build for the world...it (India) clearly is a very important market for us and one of the fastest growing markets for Google Cloud," Bedi told PTI.

Google Cloud operates two cloud regions in India -- Mumbai and Delhi -- both certified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). These support a diverse range of clients across sectors, including financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and telecommunications.

It has also invested in subsea cables projects with landings in India, including Raman, MIST, and IAX.

Google Cloud's client roster in India features leading names like HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Apollo 24/7, Manipal Hospitals, Flipkart, Meesho, Adani Group, Jio, and Airtel.

"India has always been an important and focused market, and will continue to be. It is also one of our highest-growing markets in the world, and hence, our investments here are always ahead of the curve to capture the opportunity," Bedi said.

