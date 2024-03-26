New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into the import of aluminium foil, used as a packaging material for conservation and preservation of edible and food products, from China following a complaint by domestic players.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm, Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), is probing the alleged dumping of aluminium foil.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Hindalco Industries, Shyam Sel & Power Ltd, Shree Venkateshwara Electrocast, Ravi Raj Foils, GLS Foils Product and LSKB Aluminium Foils have filed the application on behalf of the domestic industry seeking the probe.

They have alleged dumping of the product from China.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

The directorate, in a notification, has said that the applicants have provided prima facie evidence with respect to the injury suffered by the domestic industry because of the dumped imports.

"The authority hereby initiates an anti-dumping investigation into the alleged dumping and consequent material injury to the domestic industry," it said.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)