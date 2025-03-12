New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) India needs to scale up its non-fossil fuel-based capacity to 600 GW by 2030 to meet the growing electricity demand, a report said on Wednesday.

This would include 377 GW of solar, 148 GW of wind, 62 GW of hydro, and 20 GW of nuclear energy, the report by The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said.

"India needs to scale up to 600 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 to meet its growing electricity demand reliably and affordably," it said.

The official estimates suggested that India is likely to have 777 GW power generation capacity, including 500 GW clean sources and about 277 GW fossil fuel-based, to meet the projected peak demand of about 335 GW by 2030.

