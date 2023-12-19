New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) India is negotiating free trade agreements with the European Union (EU), the UK, Sri Lanka, and Peru, according to a year-end review statement of the commerce ministry.

India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement negotiations were formally re-launched on June 17 2022.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

"Negotiations cover 23 policy areas/chapters. Six rounds of negotiations have been held till October 2023," the ministry said.

With the UK, 13 rounds of talks have been completed and the next round will take place in January 2024.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

"India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ECTA) negotiations are ongoing with the 12th round of negotiations conducted from 30th October to 1st November 2023 in Colombo," it said.

It added that both sides also agreed to continue discussions on matters, including apparel quotas and pharmaceutical procurement.

With Peru, it said discussions on various chapters, including rules of origin, trade in goods, trade facilitation, sanitary, and phytosanitary measures were undertaken during this special round of talks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)