New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) India and Russia can collaborate in the fields of civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Official Notice Regarding CBT-1 Result, CBT-2 Schedule Released Online at rrbcdg.gov.in; Know Details Here.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev called on Sonowal on Monday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, Waterways said in release.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Instructs Delhi Airport To Introduce Token System for COVID-19 Testing.

Sonowal said that both the countries are looking at new areas of cooperation to further the bilateral relations.

The minister said that the two sides discussed Russian participation in civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways and also the interest of Indian companies in the Russian Far East in energy, transportation and logistic sectors.

Sonowal added that they also talked about training of Indian Seafarers for operations in the Arctic region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)