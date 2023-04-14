New Delhi Apr 14 (PTI) India and Spain have agreed to increase cooperation in the field of renewable energy, shipping, ports, tourism, infrastructure, food processing, pharmaceuticals and the defence sector, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The issue was discussed in a meeting between Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Xiana Mendez, Secretary of State for Trade, Government of Spain.

Both co-chaired the 12th Session of the India-Spain Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) on April 13 here.

The two sides also discussed various market access issues faced by their exporters and agreed to resolve the same through bilateral discussions, the ministry said.

"India and Spain are looking forward to considerable progress in the ongoing India-EU free trade agreement negotiations during the upcoming Spanish Presidency of EU from July to December 2023," it added.

