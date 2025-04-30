New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) India on Wednesday said that the WTO members should not delay in resolving past ministerial mandates, including issues related to public stockholding of food grains, as it would worsen the global hunger crisis and violate human rights, an official said.

During an informal meeting of the WTO's Committee on Agriculture in Geneva, India indicated that ahead of MC14 the primary concern should be ensuring food security and protecting livelihoods.

India called for realistic solutions to these issues, emphasising the need for flexibility in agricultural support.

WTO (World Trade Organisation) members have agreed that the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) will take place from 26 to 29 March 2026 in Cameroon. MC is the highest decision making body of the multi-lateral organisation. It meets once every two years. The last one was held in Abu Dhabi in 2024.

"Delaying decisions on past ministerial mandates, such as PSH (public stockholding) and SSM (special safeguard mechanism), exacerbates the hunger crisis and violates human rights," a Geneva-based trade official said.

He added that the current agreement's rules, favouring developed nations with outdated subsidy systems, are flawed and do not account for inflation.

"Developed countries can provide substantial support without limits, while developing countries, including LDCs, struggle to offer even minimal support due to restrictive policies," the official added.

