New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) India Yamaha Motor is recalling around 3 lakh units of its 125 cc scooter models Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid to rectify faulty brake parts.

The Japanese two-wheeler maker said it is recalling scooter units manufactured between January 1, 2022, to January 4, 2024, with immediate effect.

Staying committed to the highest quality and safety standards of products, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has announced a voluntary recall of around 3,00,000 units of 125 cc scooters, the company said in a statement.

The recall is aimed at resolving an issue with the brake lever function in select units of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models (January 2022 onward models), it added.

The replacement part is being provided to the concerned customer free of charge, IYM said in the statement.

To verify the eligibility for the recall, customers can visit the service section of the company website and enter their chassis number details to know the next step, it added.

In addition, customers can visit their nearest Yamaha service centre for further assistance, it stated.

