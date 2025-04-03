New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Indian alchoBev industry seeks protection amidst reciprocal tariffs by the US government, though it is still seeking clarity over the duty on alcoholic beverages.

The Indian government in February reduced tariffs on Bourbon whisky to 100 per cent from 150 per cent, after US President Donald Trump criticised "unfair" levies in the South Asian market.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

"While we await further clarity on the US tariff on spirituous beverages, we believe that India and the United States should continue to engage in bilateral trade discussions to achieve a mutually beneficial and equitable outcome across all sectors," said CIABC DG Anant S Iyer.

The Indian industry is already at a disadvantage compared to manufacturers from developed countries due to high capital and operational costs, evaporation losses, and restrictive licensing regimes, said Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), which represents the Indian alcoholic beverage industry.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 3, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Given the challenges our industry faces, we sincerely hope that the Government will take the necessary steps to protect this sector, which contributes over Rs 3 lakh crore to state revenues, employs over 20 lakh people, and sustains the livelihoods of over 50 lakh farmers in India," said Iyer.

CIABC has already submitted its representations to the Government and expects that it will recognise its concerns.

While the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) said it believes that reciprocal tariffs will have its ramifications and will create challenges and pain for both sides.

"Both the governments should have bilateral talks and work collectively to create a level playing field to achieve equitable outcomes," said ISWAI CEO Sanjit Padhi.

ISWAI members include global players such as Bacardi, Brown Forman, Campari Group, Diageo-United Spirits, John Distilleries, Moet Hennessy, Pernod Ricard, Suntory Global and William Grant & Sons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)