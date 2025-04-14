Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard station at Mandapam confiscated 145 kg of illegally harvested sea cucumbers during an anti-poaching operation in the Vedalai Sea coast in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the ICG said on Monday.

The estimated market value of the seized consignment, as per open-source data, is approximately Rs 58 lakh, it said.

Following specific local intelligence indicating suspicious activity near the beach off North Vedalai Sea coast, the Coast Guard personnel launched a prompt response, a release said.

The operation led to the seizure of approximately 145 kilograms of sea cucumbers on April 13 when a major consignment of illegally harvested sea cucumbers was intercepted.

“This timely action thwarted the illegal transhipment of the protected marine species and reflects the Indian Coast Guard's unwavering dedication to preserving India's maritime biodiversity,” the release added.

This operation reinforced the Coast Guard's continued efforts in anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations, marine environmental protection and conservation of endangered marine life, it said.

