New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Export of mobile phones from India increased by 127 times to reach Rs 2 lakh crore in the last 10 financial years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

According to data shared by Minister of state for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada in a written reply to Lok Sabha, the export of mobile phones "increased 127 times" from India from Rs 1,500 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25.

"The PLI Scheme for LSEM has already attracted a cumulative investment of INR 12,390 crore, led to a cumulative production of Rs 8,44,752 crore with exports of Rs 4,65,809 crore and generated additional employment of 1,30,330 (direct jobs) till Jun'25," the minister said.

The production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing was mainly meant for mobile phone manufacturing.

The minister said that 75 per cent of the total mobile phone demand in the country was met through imports in 2014-15, which has now dropped to 0.02 per cent in 2024-25.

"PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has significantly impacted the mobile manufacturing sector in India particularly in transforming India from a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones. Bharat is now the second largest mobile manufacturing country in the world," the minister said.

Prasada said the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware has attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 717.13 crore, led to a cumulative production of Rs 12,195.84 crore and generated additional employment of 5,056 (direct jobs) till June.

"Total FDI in the field of electronics manufacturing in the last 5 years (i.e. since FY 2020-21) is USD 4,071 million, cumulative FDI of USD 2,802 million has been contributed by MeitY PLI beneficiaries," the minister said.

