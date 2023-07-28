New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Friday reported over 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.18 crore in the June 2023 quarter, helped by higher income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.07 crore in the same period of 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The total income increased to Rs 654.53 crore from Rs 586.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd (IIML) acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust approved the declaration of Q1 FY24 distribution of Rs 3.45 per unit comprising Rs 3.1759 per unit in the form of interest, Rs 0.0611 per unit in the form of dividend, Rs 0.2010 per unit in the form of principal payment and Rs 0.0120 in the form of other income.

The record date for this distribution will be August 3, 2023, and payment will be made on or before August 12, 2023.

