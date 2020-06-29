New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) IT services major Infosys on Monday launched a personalised medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry.

The solution leverages SAP S/4HANA, the SAP C/4HANA suite, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, and SCI platform to derive intelligent insights, enabling pharmaceutical companies to address critical business and regulatory requirements while delivering personalised experiences to patients, Infosys said in a statement.

The modular solution uses advanced analytics to manage individual patient treatment lifecycle from enrollment and scheduling to post medical treatments and can notably reduce patient treatment lifecycle, it added.

The solution uses Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain to manage critical cold chains and outcome-based invoicing. The solution incorporates into an existing business process with minimal disruptions, reducing implementation time, thus enabling quicker product launches for pharma companies, it said.

"With rapid growth in digital technologies and advances in biology, the personalised medicine market is projected to grow significantly, and we see a huge opportunity in this space. Digital technologies can help pharma companies accelerate their time to market and provide better patient experiences," Infosys SVP and Global Head of Life Sciences Subhro Mallik said.

