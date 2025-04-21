New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind Ltd on Monday said the execution of the 990 MW turnkey order out of the 1,500 MW framework agreement signed is in full swing across multiple locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Inox Wind has received all the advances related to these projects and commissioning is expected in phases from FY26 onwards, a company statement said.

The company had signed a 1,500 MW framework agreement with a subsidiary of CESC Ltd -- Purvah Green Private Ltd.

"We are pleased to announce that we are now executing the entire 990 MW of turnkey project for Purvah across multiple locations. We will commence the commissioning of the project in a phased manner starting FY26.

"This is a milestone order for Inox Wind from an esteemed customer and we are confident of deepening our relationship further," Inox Wind Group CEO Kailash Tarachandani said.

This order from Purvah Green Private Ltd, is the single largest wind order awarded by an independent power producer in India to any wind original equipment manufacturer, the statement added.

"We are pleased with the progress which we have achieved on this project. Our partnership with Inox Wind will be a strong catalyst in our quest to achieve multi-fold growth in our renewable portfolio over the next few years. This is an important project for us, which will significantly contribute to achieve our green ambitions," Sandeep Kashyap, CEO – Renewables Business at RPSG Group, said.

Purvah Green Pvt Ltd is the flagship company of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It is developing a large renewable portfolio of wind and solar power projects across various states in India including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

