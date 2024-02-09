New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Inox Wind on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in December 2023 quarter on the back of higher revenues.

It had suffered a loss of Rs 287.86 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Inox Wind said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 506.88 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 237.68 crore in the year-ago period.

