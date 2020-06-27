New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter.

The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal.

Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crore for the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 184.14 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated net loss also widened to Rs 279.40 crore in 2019-20 from a loss of Rs 39.98 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in 2019-20 stood at Rs 784.38 crore, compared to Rs 1453.99 crore.

The group is engaged in the business of manufacture of Wind Turbine Generators and also provides related erection, procurement & commissioning (EPe) services, operations & maintenance (O&M) and common infrastructure facility services for WTGs (wind turbine generators) and development of projects for wind farms, which is considered as a single business segment.

