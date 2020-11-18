New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Instamojo on Wednesday said it has raised pre-series C funding from Base and existing investor Gunosy Capital.

It, however, didn't disclose the amount raised.

Also Read | PAN Card Download: How to Get Instant PAN or e-PAN Via Aadhaar Card Online at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The funds will be used to expedite the company's growth and product roadmap as well as venture into international markets in the coming year, a statement said.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the momentum with a lot of small businesses wanting to come online...The idea is to help every small business establish an online presence – be it collecting payments, logistics, or even establishing the business online," Akash Gehani, co-founder and COO of Instamojo, said.

Also Read | SBI Insta Saving Account: How to Open Zero Balance Savings Bank Account via Yono App.

With the pre-series C round of funding, the company is poised to invest in these growing areas, and continue on the path of sustainable business development, he added.

*

*

*

* * Arata raises USD 1 mn in funding

Home-grown personal care brand Arata on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1 million in funding (about Rs 7.4 crore) from Nikhil Vora (founder and CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures) and Rohan Vaziralli.

Existing investors including DSG Consumer Partners along with promoters also participated in the pre-series A round, a statement said.

The digitally native brand plans to deploy the funds raised to create brand awareness, R&D, new product launches while fuelling marketing and building inventory to cater to drastically increasing demand, it added.

Dexter Capital Advisors was the exclusive financial advisors to Arata.

Launched in February 2018, Arata has been selling its products online across various marketplaces, including Amazon and Nykaa, as well as on its website. With a product range priced between Rs 249-Rs 899, the brand has over one lakh customers across India.

*

*

*

* * Prescribe raises Rs 1 cr from Titan Capital, others

Health-tech start-up Prescribe on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1 crore in seed funding led by Titan Capital and other marquee investors including Angel list syndicate and Curofy founders.

The funds will be used to grow the sales team, engage in strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and HIS providers in order to reach over 500 hospitals in six months, a statement said.

Prescribe is a health tech company offering a shopify model for healthcare institutions like hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and labs.

"India has a huge divide in terms of care provided in the rural areas and there is a huge push by the government to solve this with the new NDHM policies. We are at the forefront to provide digital tools required to enable world-class medical care in every village of the country," Nived Narayanan, co-founder and CEO of Prescribe, said.

This will help us to make every effort to identify challenges in the Indian healthcare industry and solve them with technology, he added.

*

*

*

*

* Nasscom launches FutureSkills PRIME Beta Platform

Industry body Nasscom on Wednesday launched FutureSkills PRIME Beta Platform as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance India's digital talent.

The programme will be offered as a robust online platform to encourage remote and self-paced learning, and many awareness-building modules will be free to access, allowing the maximum number of participation, a statement said.

Under the Programme, 4.12 lakh learners will get subsidised access to certified courses in any of the 10 identified emerging technologies, it added.

The platform was unveiled by Electronics and IT Ministry (MeitY) Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney and Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh.

The programme aims to benefit aspirants from tier-II and tier-III cities, including those from small and medium enterprises and women and youth who want to participate in the vibrant gig economy from the convenience of their homes/remote locations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)