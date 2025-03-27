Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Internship opportunities in the country have doubled over the past three years as organisations are trying to equip young professionals with industry-ready skills, a report has said.

Internships are taking centre stage as companies gear up to equip young talent with real-world skills, said a report by global job site Indeed.

According to data from Indeed, India witnessed a 103 per cent increase in internship postings over the past three years (February 2022 till February 2025), underscoring how businesses are doubling on internships to bridge the gap between academics and industry expectations.

The report by Indeed is based on an analysis of data on its platform from February 2022 to February 2025.

It further revealed that as industries evolve-especially with the rise of AI, data analytics, and digital transformation, companies are using internships not only to offer hands-on experience but also to spot and groom top talent early on.

Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra lead the pack when it comes to internship searches, accounting for 7.2 per cent, 6.8 per cent, and 6.2 per cent of total searches, respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, the report further revealed the average internship stipend in India stands at Rs 25,432 per month, but cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and Gurgaon offer stipends above this national average.

On the flip side, cities like Chennai and Kolkata fall on the lower end of the spectrum, added the report.

