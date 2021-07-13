Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Diversity consulting organisation Interweave on Tuesday said it has partnered with UN Women, the United Nations entity for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, to enable corporates implement Women's Empowerment Principles in India.

Established by UN Women and UN Global Compact in 2010, the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) provides a value chain approach to women's empowerment through a set of 7 principles offering practical guidance to businesses on promoting gender equality, Interweave said in a statement.

Each principle addresses an area of the value chain across the workplace, marketplace and community. This effort is being funded by the European Union under the regional WeEmpower Asia Programme.

As a part of this initiative, Interweave Consulting will now provide technical support to corporates to implement these principles ranging from establishing high-level leadership commitment for gender equality to fair work practices that include equal access to opportunities.

"By embracing the WEPs, businesses have an opportunity to join a global movement supporting the goal of gender parity at the highest level while also being able to access best in class tools and resources including opportunities to learn from the best and brightest from around the world. The global insights and resources that the WEPs bring to the table, will not only benefit businesses but will equally have a domino effect in the society,” a spokesperson at Interweave Consulting said.

