Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Investment in the care economy is poised to generate nearly 300 million jobs by 2035 with a substantial number benefiting women, according to a UN Women India official.

The BSE on Thursday held its Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event at which experts called for investment in the care economy to support women's economic participation, a release said.

Also Read | 2006 Varanasi Bomb Blast: 18 Years Since Holy City of India Witnessed Twin Blasts That Left 28 Dead and Over 100 Injured; Here's What Happened.

In an event here, Susan Ferguson, the Country Representative of UN Women India, said, "Supporting the care economy not only reduces and redistributes the care responsibilities shouldered by women but also opens avenues for their economic participation and success.

Care economy recognises the importance of care work, empowerment and autonomy of women to the functioning of the economies, wellbeing of societies and life sustainability, according to United Nations Economist Network.

Also Read | Gender Disparity: Only 1.6% of Companies Listed in Fortune India 500 Led by Women, Study Shows.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)