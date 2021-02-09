New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday signed a preliminary pact for collaboration towards utilising tele-lecturing facility for investor awareness programmes through distance learning mode.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been inked for utilising the tele-lecturing facility of Gyan Darshan Channel (EPMC), the corporate affairs ministry said in a release.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma said that the IEPFA is sure to benefit from this association with IGNOU and Gyan Darshan channel in spreading the investor education and awareness messages.

He is also the Ex-Officio Chairperson of IEPFA.

Manoj Pandey, a Joint Secretary in the ministry, said this is for the first time that the IEPFA is venturing into an association for utilising the electronic and digital platforms for conducting investor awareness programmes.

