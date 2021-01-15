New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) IRCON International on Friday said it has concluded Rs 750 crore Kharsia-Dharamjaigarh project in Chattisgarh by completing 30 KM Korichhapar- Dharamjaigarh section.

Commencement of this section will help in evacuation of coal from north Chhattisgarh area, it said.

"Ircon International Ltd, achieved yet another milestone by opening the 30 KM section between Korichhapar to Dharamjaigarh within the targeted date i.e., 31.12.2020. A trial run was carried on 31st December 2020," the company said in a statement.

The cost of Korichhapar-Dharamjaigarh section is approximately Rs 325 crore and the work is executed by Ircon International under an SPV named Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited. SECL, IRCON and Chhattisgarh government are shareholders for the Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited, the statement said.

This 74 KM is the first stretch being commissioned under the PPP model, it said.

The company said a section of 44 KM length between Kharsia to Korichhapar has already made operational by IRCON in October 2019.

Now, with the completion of Korichhapar-Dharamjaigarh, the complete section of 74Km between Kharsia-Dharamjaigarh is functional, it said.

Following this development, the goods train can reach up to Durgapur, Baroud and Chhaal mines of SECL, consequently enhancing the earning of SECR and SECL.

IRCON International Limited is a Public Sector Enterprise and a leading turnkey Construction Company in the public sector.

