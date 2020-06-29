New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Shares of ITC on Monday gained over 1 per cent after the company reported a 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The scrip ended the day at Rs 197.20, a gain of 1.08 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it rose 4.10 per cent to Rs 203.10.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it closed 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 197.60.

In terms of traded volume, 26.42 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 9.15 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

ITC on Friday reported a 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,592.80 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was down 4.93 per cent to Rs 12,560.64 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 13,212.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

