Mumbai, June 29: A vehicle in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's convoy overturned on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, earlier today. The driver of the vehicle that overturned received minor injuries, according to the Pune Rural Police. It was informed that Pawar's vehicle passed on safely.

In a similar incident, last year, one of the cars in Sharad Pawar’s convoy met with an accident in Nagpur district. Pawar was on a two-day visit to meet the distressed farmers was safe. The car collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. Sharad Pawar is Like 'Corona' That Has Infected Maharashtra, Says BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar.

On Sunday, a day after Pawar asked the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ‘to not politicise’ the India-China border clashes, Maharashtra Congress leaders termed Pawar’s statement as ‘unclear’. State Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, on Sunday, said that it is not clear what Pawar has said. “By using just one of his comments, the media should not draw any conclusions and rush to give a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

