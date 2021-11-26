Malappuram, Nov 26 (PTI) The Kerala police has arrested a panchayat member and three others for allegedly swindling the money provided to them to deposit in various ATM machines along the Kozhikode highway.

Malappuram police on Thursday night arrested a local Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Oorakam Panchayat member N T Shibu (31), Mahit (34), Krishnaraj (28) and Saseendran (32) all residents of the district.

"The Mumbai-based cash management company has filed a complaint that around Rs 1.59 crore was missing from the amount given to them for depositing in various ATMs along Kozhikode-Malappuram highway," police said.

Sources said the theft was identified in the half-yearly audit by the company. The accused persons were part of the agency entrusted to fill the ATMs along the highway.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused used to fill only a part of the money given to them for depositing in the ATMs.

