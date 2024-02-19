Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet here against a suspended government official for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs 33 lakh from accounts of withdrawal of GPF and seventh pay commission arrears of employees, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Jammu against the then drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) in geology and mining department Aijaz Mir, who is presently under suspension in the case filed in 2021, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch, Jammu said.

He said the case refers to a complaint filed by the then Drill Operator Grade-2 S L Bhat with the then Director, Geology and Mining Department alleging that his sanctioned General Provident Fund (GPF) had been released but he had not received them, instead the money was credited in the account of the DDO.

The then director constituted a high-level enquiry committee which revealed that a serious financial embezzlement to the tune of over Rs 33 lakhs pertaining to GPF and 7th pay commission arrears of several employees had been committed by the then DDO and cashier, the spokesperson said.

He said the report of inquiry committee along with relevant documents was subsequently forwarded to Crime Branch, Jammu for action under law, and a case was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused and his cashier for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and fraud for in-depth investigation.

The investigation has been completed and the offences against the accused proved, leading to the filing of the chargesheet, the spokesperson said.

