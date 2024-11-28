Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Thursday launched a series of surprise inspections of government offices and expressed dissatisfaction with their functioning.

He also issued stern warnings and asked the officials to perform their duties with accountability and transparency for the welfare of the people.

Choudhary emphasised that action would be taken against the officials lacking accountability in governance and failing to perform their duties.

Taking note of some complaints, the deputy chief minister conducted a surprise inspection of the public works department office in Jammu. During the visit, he reprimanded the officials for absenteeism, poor maintenance of offices, and a general lack of accountability and transparency.

In a strong statement against absenteeism in government offices, Choudhary vowed to take strict action against employees neglecting their responsibilities.

"I have been receiving complaints for some time. So I decided to conduct a surprise visit. I categorically told the officers that this is a people's government. We are answerable to the people and so are they. The situation here is pathetic. Action will be taken," Choudhary told reporters.

Around 60-70 per cent of the employees, including top engineers, were absent from duty during the deputy chief minister's visit.

Choudhary also said that accountability of officials would be ensured and the government was committed to setting a precedent.

"I have observed the poor state of the offices. There is no maintenance and accountability is missing. Many officials were absent from duty. This government aims to set a new precedent to ensure accountability and transparency in governance," he said.

Choudhary announced that this was the start of a series of surprise visits to government offices to ensure good governance, accountability, transparency and regularity.

"The officials should mend their ways and start performing better," he added.

"We are representatives of the people. The era of unaccountable rule is over. Now it is the rule of democracy, the rule of the people," he said.

The deputy chief minister also expressed dissatisfaction after discovering that some on-duty workers misled him regarding the absentees.

He directed that the chief engineer be summoned to the Secretariat for an explanation regarding absenteeism and mismanagement observed in the office.

