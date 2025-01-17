Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) An organisation representing Jammu and Kashmir government employees Friday deferred a scheduled protest programme to press for their demands, including the release of the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and GP fund.

The decision was announced by Shah Fayaz, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC), at a press conference here.

Fayaz said about 7000 employee leaders and volunteers from various districts of the valley were ready to hit the streets on Friday "as part of our mega protest programme".

"I got a call from some senior officers of the administration last night and was informed that the J-K government wants to hold talks with us and address our issues. So, keeping that in mind, we have deferred our programme for 15 days," he said. The meeting will be held on Monday.

He requested the government to fulfil the demands of the employees on a fastrack basis, warning that in case of failure to address the issues of the employees, JKECC "will strongly respond and the responsibility will lie on the shoulders of the Government".

