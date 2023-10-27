Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday presented Social Bravery Awards to five people for their contribution to the promotion of the union territory's culture, an official spokesperson said.

He said the awards were presented to Hindi Kashmiri Sangam president Beena Budki, Faisal Shah, Muheet Butt, Sarasvati and V Shankar at the Raj Bhavan.

Sinha congratulated the recipients of the award for their contribution to the promotion of the culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

Budki expressed gratitude to the LG for the support in the successful conduct of 'Yagnopaveet', which was organised at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal from October 24 to 26 and saw the participation of devotees of Kanchi Mutt from Tamil Nadu, the spokesperson said.

