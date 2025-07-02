Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached Rs 1 crore worth of moveable and immovable properties of an alleged drug peddler and his two brothers in Kathua district, an official said.

The properties of drug peddler Liaqut Ali and his two brothers, residents of Korepunnu village, have been attached under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with four cases registered against him earlier this year, the police said.

A residential house, land and tractor, with a combined worth of Rs 1.06 crores, were identified as illegally acquired property and were disproportionate to their known sources of income, the police added.

Ali is currently under arrest in these narcotics cases.

