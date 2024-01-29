Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Punjab Public Service Commission Chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh and Chief Information Commissioner Inderpal Singh.

Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma conducted the proceedings during a brief swearing-in-ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, an official statement said.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2023 Result Out at upsssc.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Results Released, Know Steps To Check Scores.

Aulakh, a 1997-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired as additional director general of police (intelligence) on January 31, 2023.

He hails from the Bargari village in Faridkot district.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: What is an Interim Budget? How is It Different From a Regular Budget? All You Need to Know.

During his stint in the Punjab Police, he rose from the rank of deputy superintendent to finally retiring as the intelligence chief.

Aulakh did his schooling from PPS Nabha, BA (Honours) from DAV College in Chandigarh and LLB and MA (History) from Panjab University.

While serving as senior superintendent, he headed the police in SAS Nagar, Sangrur, Ropar, Jagraon, SBS Nagar and Khanna districts.

He also served as the commissioner of police in Amritsar and Ludhiana, the inspector general for Patiala and Ferozepur ranges, and the inspector general for headquarters and intelligence.

New Chief Information Commissioner Singh had earlier served as Punjab's senior additional advocate general.

Prominent among those who attended the ceremony were Cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Bram Shanker Jimpa and Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister VK Singh, and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)