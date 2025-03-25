Badaun (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A jewellery trader has been robbed of cash and ornaments worth over Rs 6 lakh by some armed people in Badaun district, officials here said on Tuesday.

Chandan Maheshwari was returning home from his jewellery shop on Monday evening with his 10-year-old son when three motorcycle-borne persons stopped him on Darling Road and threatened him by brandishing a firearm, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brajesh Kumar said.

One of the robbers snatched the keys of his scooter, opened its storage compartment and took off with approximately Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewellery of a same value, the SSP said.

When Maheshwari resisted, the robbers threatened to kill him.

"Police have started a probe and lodged an FIR. Searches for the suspects have begun based on their description given by the jeweller," the police officer told reporters.

