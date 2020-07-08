Ranchi, Jul 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday wished speedy recovery of Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur, MLA Mathura Mahato and all people undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection.

She also called upon the people that their caution against the infection could win over it, according to a press statement from the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Probe, Tweets 'Those Who Fight for the Truth Cannot Be Intimidated'.

The governor appealed to the people not to go out of houses unnecessarily, maintain proper physical and social distancing and wear masks, it added.

Both Thakur and Mahato have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Users Feel That Fast Charging Technology & Long Lasting Battery is What Matters the Most: Survey.

Thakur is the first minister in Hemant Soren's cabinet to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jharkhand has reported 3,018 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday night, of which, 892 are active and 22 patients have died.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)