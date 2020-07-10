Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Jul 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has signed a memorandum of understanding with private lender HDFC Bank to offer digital payment solutions to traffic violators.

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Transport Secretary K Ravi and the bank's Circle Head, Abhishek Kumar on Thursday, a statement said.

"The HDFC bank will provide digital payment solutions to the transport department of Jharkhand. The traffic police will be equipped with POS machines to collect traffic- related penalties," it said.

The defaulters of traffic rules could also pay fines through HDFC Bank's online payment facility, it said.

