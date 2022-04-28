New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Music app firm JioSaavn has appointed former Amazon Music director and entertainment industry veteran Sahas Malhotra as its new CEO.

Malhotra has earlier worked with Sony Music India and Tips Industries.

At Tips Industries, Sahas was leading the business at Tips Music and marketing for Tips Film production.

"Based out of the company's headquarters in Mumbai, Sahas will lead the company's endeavours in a constantly evolving and exciting Indian market. Sahas brings over 24 years of elaborate experience in the entertainment industry, in building teams, film marketing, music P&L management, licensing, media planning, music publishing and product management," JioSaavn said in a statement.

Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in the firm.

JioSaavn claims to have over 100 million monthly active users.

