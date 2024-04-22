Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday targeted former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, saying that JJP leader's own party MLAs have pointed fingers at him and he should look inwards.

Saini made the remarks while talking to reporters after addressing a public gathering in Panchkula district in support of BJP candidate Banto Kataria from Ambala Lok Sabha seat.

"Dushyant Chautala should look inwards and see what they have done and have not done. The kind of things said by his own MLAs...who have spoken against him and not us. He should understand his MLAs who have said some things pertaining to corruption," he said.

The chief minister was asked that top JJP leaders have been targeting the BJP government on various fronts in recent weeks.

"Our government works on the basis of transparency, be it (previous) Manohar Lal Khattar's government or now the one headed by me, there is no compromise on corruption. If any person is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken," he asserted.

When asked if the government will get JJP MLAs' allegations against Chautala probed, Saini said, "If we get an application, we will definitely get things probed."

In 2019, the JJP extended support to the BJP after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark in the assembly elections. The BJP-JJP alliance ended last month after which the JJP leadership said it would field its candidates on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The JJP on Tuesday announced names of five Lok Sabha poll candidates for Haryana.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala and Dushyant Chautala had formed the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in December 2018 after a split in the INLD earlier that year following a feud in the Chautala family.

