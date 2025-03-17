Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday approved the demand for grants of Rs 1,692.08 crore for six departments, including information technology, food, civil supplies & consumer affairs, trainings, labour stationary and printing, youth services and sports, transport, and science and technology, for FY26.

Introduced by Minister Satish Sharma in the House, the demand for grants included Rs 27.96 crore for information technology, Rs 703.12 crore for food, civil supplies & consumer affairs, Rs 40.49 crore for trainings, labour stationary and printing, Rs 126.17 crore for transport, Rs 621.54 crore for youth services and sports, and Rs 172.79 crore for science and technology departments.

Summing up the discussion, the minister highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir government's efforts towards comprehensive digital transformation aimed at delivering inclusive and hassle-free services.

"The IT department of Jammu and Kashmir is leading the region's digital revolution, enhancing governance efficiency, transparency, and citizen empowerment through advanced digital technologies," he added.

"Over recent years, online services have increased from around 60 to 1,166, with provisions for citizen feedback through rapid assessment systems and integration with mobile dost and digiLocker. All online services are being brought under auto-appeal and auto-escalation mechanisms as per the provisions of the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011," informed the minister.

He further outlined initiatives such as the e-governance centre of excellence, capacity building programmes, augmentation of compute in state data centres, and efforts to nurture an effective AI ecosystem and quality human resources.

"JKSWAN will be extended across district, tehsil, and block headquarters, ensuring seamless government Wi-Fi and intranet in all offices, including J&K House in New Delhi. District LANs will be established at district headquarters, and digital village centres will be set up in 1,000 gram panchayat locations to improve connectivity and expand e-office services," the minister elaborated.

Regarding the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, the minister emphasised its role in ensuring food security under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), benefiting 16.64 lakh households comprising 66.82 lakh beneficiaries in J&K through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

"The Prime Minister's food supplementation scheme provides additional rice at Rs 25 per kg, with 13.49 lakh households eligible. Since the shift to the ration card management system in September 2022, 74,071 new ration cards have been issued," he added.

The minister detailed the department's distribution network, including 6,630 sale outlets, with 96 per cent operating online, and the implementation of One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC).

He also highlighted the role of the department of administrative reforms, inspections, and trainings in enhancing governance efficiency and transparency, with initiatives such as administrative inspections and the mission mode analysis of recruitment rules.

The minister further discussed achievements in the department of youth services & sports, including infrastructure development and programmes like Khelo India centres and state centres of excellence, aiming to engage over 65.24 lakh youths in sports activities.

The minister said that hundred small khelo India centres across the region (five in each district) have been sanctioned, the highest in the country, in which 4,500 children are being trained regularly with free access to infrastructure, coaching, equipment and apparels.

"Two Khelo India state centre of excellence, water sports academy at Nehru Park, Srinagar (rowing & kayaking canoeing), another at M A stadium, Jammu, and a centre of excellence for fencing have been established," he added.

The minister further informed that more than 15,000 sports persons represented J&K in national and zonal level competitions in different disciplines during 2024-25.

Khel Gaon Nagrota Jammu is one of the prestigious upcoming multi sports hubs costing Rs 33.39 crore, spread over an area of 163 Kanal of land, he said.

In the department of science and technology, initiatives like the solarisation of government buildings and support for R&D projects were emphasised, along with upcoming projects such as the biotechnology park and science centre, he added.

