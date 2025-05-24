New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an increase of 64.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 361.33 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 219.68 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement Ltd (JKCL).

Its revenue from operations was up 15.3 per cent at Rs 3,581.18 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 3,105.77 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

JKCL's total expenses were at Rs 3,092.04 crore, up 9.8 per cent year-on-year in the March quarter.

Total income of JKCL, which includes other income, stood at Rs 3,627.06 crore, up 15 per cent higher annually.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, JK Cement profit increased 10.4 per cent to Rs 872.17 crore, from Rs 789.93 crore a year ago.

In FY25, JKCL's total consolidated income rose 3 per cent to Rs 12,052.10 crore.

JK Cement has an installed grey cement capacity of 24.34 MnTPA. It is one of the leading manufacturers of white cement, globally, with a total white cement capacity of 1.12 MnTPA and wall putty production capacity of 1.33 MnTPA.

